Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $239.64 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.11 or 0.05533830 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,430,158 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,050,158 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

