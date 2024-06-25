Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.34.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,890,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,606,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

