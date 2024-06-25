Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 6,618,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 38,692,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
