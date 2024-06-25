Bank of America Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $290.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $338.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded down $23.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.79. 1,360,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.38. Pool has a one year low of $299.24 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Pool by 4.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pool by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.