Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azarga Metals Stock Up 50.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Azarga Metals Company Profile
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
