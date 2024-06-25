Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,487,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

