Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 33,229 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 17.6% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,486. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

