Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $880.43 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00009912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $880.43 million and $44.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,170,250 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,139,145.35402337 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.73030566 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $26,182,104.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

