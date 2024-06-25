Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.91 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00010110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $917.59 million and $37.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,550.24 or 0.99820974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00082704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,187,538 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,172,542.40618098 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.16783509 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $47,283,937.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

