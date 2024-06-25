Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Volume of $452.40 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.73 billion and approximately $452.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.71 or 0.00040958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,103,840 coins and its circulating supply is 393,757,470 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

