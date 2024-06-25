Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 179 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 40,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,177,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.51.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,053 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

