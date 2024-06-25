Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.19. The company had a trading volume of 981,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $266.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

