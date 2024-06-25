Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.34. 533,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.93. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.34 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.