Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,115,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,899,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

