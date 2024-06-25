Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 592 Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $387,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

