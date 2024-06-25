Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
