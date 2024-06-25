Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.65.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

