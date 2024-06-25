ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,016.23 and last traded at $1,014.18. 195,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,139,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,002.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

The company has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $955.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

