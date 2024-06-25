ASD Price Hits $0.0411 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $27.17 million and $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,404.14 or 0.99941305 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00078398 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04375128 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,307,139.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

