Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $46,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.80. 486,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,418. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.58.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

