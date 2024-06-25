ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $169.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 156.08 and last traded at 154.03. 3,206,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,405,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at 151.07.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 121.63 and its 200-day moving average is 108.84.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

