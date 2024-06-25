Ark (ARK) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Ark has a total market cap of $87.73 million and $14.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,713,838 coins and its circulating supply is 181,713,428 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

