Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61. 125,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 781,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

