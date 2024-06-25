Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $231.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.