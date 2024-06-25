Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

APDN stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $456,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

