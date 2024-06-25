Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 500,000 Shares of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE) Stock

Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,500.00 ($10,333.33).
Astute Metals Stock Performance
About Astute Metals
Astute Metals NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for mineral sands, diamond, and gold deposits. The company operates through Heavy Minerals, Diamond, Gold, and Lithium segments. In addition, it holds interests in the Needles gold project located in Nevada, the United States; Governor Broome mineral sands project located in the south-west region of Western Australia; East Kimberley diamond project located in the northeast region of Western Australia; and Kibby Basin project located in Nevada, the United States.
