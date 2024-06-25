Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 236,547 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,547 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.10. 817,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,183. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

