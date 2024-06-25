Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 188 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $9.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,389. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average of $228.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

