Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

