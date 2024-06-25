Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

LMT stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.70. The company had a trading volume of 192,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,215. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

