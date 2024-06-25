Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.47. 90,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,901. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

