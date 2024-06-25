Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.87 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.58.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.75. The stock had a trading volume of 531,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

