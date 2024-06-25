Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $298,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. 3,343,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,205,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
