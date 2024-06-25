Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $158,000 in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $3,103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 168,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Opera Limited has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

