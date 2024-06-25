Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.61% of UFP Technologies worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $259.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.35 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $270.72.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

