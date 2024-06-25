Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FirstCash worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 41,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,306. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

