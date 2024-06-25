Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 616.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,514,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $123.89. 452,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,551. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

