Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 149,162 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $135,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 356,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,027. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

