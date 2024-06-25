Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 78,375 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

FCX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,165,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

