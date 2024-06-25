Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.88 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96). 708,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 161,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.