Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stake Lessened by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 120.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 35,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,857. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

