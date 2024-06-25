AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $46.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $24.05 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $125,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 40.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

