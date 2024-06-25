Analyzing Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) and Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -664.00% -104.17% Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -345.87% -161.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.37 million ($2.65) -0.44 Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.19 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iterum Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Virpax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics



Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals



Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

