Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $148.29

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

