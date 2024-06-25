Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $21.70

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -236.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,142 shares in the company, valued at $661,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 89.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

