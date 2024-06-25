Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$76.78

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. Insiders sold 275,547 shares of company stock worth $19,245,735 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$68.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.60. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$38.64 and a twelve month high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

