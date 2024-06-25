Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $47.62

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

