American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 418,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 870,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $21,870,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 396,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 58.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

