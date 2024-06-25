American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,128 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 3.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 22.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,921,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.72.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

