Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after purchasing an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.79. 18,177,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.51.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

