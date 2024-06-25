Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $194.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $5,927,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

